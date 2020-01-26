Fantom Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.94 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Fantom has a market cap of $17.28 million and $2.94 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. During the last week, Fantom has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.03122300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, Kucoin, Bgogo, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.