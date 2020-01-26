FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.14. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 12.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

