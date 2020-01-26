FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 713.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FFBW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW remained flat at $$10.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. FFBW has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%.

FFBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised FFBW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.