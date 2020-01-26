Financial Survey: Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) versus Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 17.70% N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.62% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $22.85 million 1.85 $3.98 million N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp $9.69 million 2.63 $2.23 million N/A N/A

Oak Ridge Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

