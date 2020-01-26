First American Bank Invests $143,000 in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 323.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $148,000.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.80 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.