First American Bank Invests $361,000 in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First American Bank bought a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $129.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

