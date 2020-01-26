First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.