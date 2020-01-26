First Personal Financial Services Sells 645 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $116.88 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.