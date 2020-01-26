First Personal Financial Services Trims Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $225.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

