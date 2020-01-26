First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,613,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

