First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Friday, November 1st.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

