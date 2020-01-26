Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) price objective (up previously from GBX 325 ($4.28)) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Forterra to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.51).

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.30. The stock has a market cap of $680.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.72. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

