Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in FOX by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 254,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 212,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FOX by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FOX by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 9,289,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.