Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.
On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in FOX by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 254,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 212,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FOX by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FOX by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FOX stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 9,289,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.
