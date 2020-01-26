Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,035 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after buying an additional 242,747 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.05. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

