Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $98,020,000 after purchasing an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $979,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average of $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

