Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $68.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.