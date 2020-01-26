Fulton Bank N.A. Has $459,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total value of $3,458,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $819.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.14 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $796.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.73.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

