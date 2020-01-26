Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,292 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Amcor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Amcor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.