Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,027 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

