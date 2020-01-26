Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTX. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE GTX traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 364,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,085. The company has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.45 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

