GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. GATX updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

NYSE GATX opened at $81.63 on Friday. GATX has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

