GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stephens

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:GATX opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. GATX has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,186 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at about $12,065,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 134,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

