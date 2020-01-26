Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

