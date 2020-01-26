Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GILT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 212,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,655. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $567.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

