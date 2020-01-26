Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 275.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.86 ($3.63).

GLEN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of GLEN traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230.55 ($3.03). The stock had a trading volume of 26,005,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

