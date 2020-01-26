Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.51.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after buying an additional 1,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Payments by 444.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

