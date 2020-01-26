GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Cap of $362,912.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $362,912.00 and $10,654.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000109 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,792,255 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

