Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GSS. Clarus Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,622 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.