Goldman Sachs Group Raises Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 280

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 273.57 ($3.60).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.78) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.30 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

