Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 131,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.78 million, a PE ratio of 156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 149,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $6,387,878.44. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,752,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,972 shares of company stock worth $24,175,095. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 19.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

