GreenMed (GRMD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.65 or 0.03187855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00202773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00125513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

