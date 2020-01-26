GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CLSA set a $15.30 price objective on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 193,466 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

