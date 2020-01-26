Grin Price Down 5.9% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $32.72 million and $23.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, LBank, Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000911 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,342,100 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bisq, LBank, BitForex, TradeOgre, KuCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

