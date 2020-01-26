Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.90

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $28.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 100 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $782.77 million and a P/E ratio of 33.37.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 116,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,180,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,075.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
