Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.90

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $28.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $782.77 million and a P/E ratio of 33.37.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 116,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,180,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,075.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

