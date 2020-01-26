HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HDS. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered HD Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 880,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in HD Supply during the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

