Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.20

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and traded as high as $100.60. Heineken shares last traded at $100.60, with a volume of 1,497 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

