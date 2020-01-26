Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.20

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and traded as high as $100.60. Heineken shares last traded at $100.60, with a volume of 1,497 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.
Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
