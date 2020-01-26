Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $192.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $194.79 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $181.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $737.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.30 million to $743.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $771.99 million, with estimates ranging from $767.60 million to $785.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.19. 452,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

