Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.936-2.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.56 EPS.

NYSE HRC opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.60.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

