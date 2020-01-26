Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $117.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

