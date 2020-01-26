Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Holly Energy Partners also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 247,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,337. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 121.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $167,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,270,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,938,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

