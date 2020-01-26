Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.99 or 0.00116394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, OKEx, DragonEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $82.79 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00622921 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00129979 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,286,313 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, OKEx, COSS, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

