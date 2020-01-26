Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Howard Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.35. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.