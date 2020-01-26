HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTGM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 827,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

