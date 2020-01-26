Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HMI stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $953.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Huami in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Huami in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huami in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huami by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Huami by 3,764.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

