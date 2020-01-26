HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 781,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.78. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 455,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 127,979 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

