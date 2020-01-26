HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HV Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HVBC opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. HV Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter. HV Bancorp had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of HV Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.