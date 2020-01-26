Ignition Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $147,682.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001370 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ignition has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.77 or 1.00505895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,267,929 coins and its circulating supply is 1,254,756 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

