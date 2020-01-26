ILCoin (ILC) Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. ILCoin has a total market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $186,707.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025537 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008162 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006209 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000543 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 257.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,342,446,407 coins and its circulating supply is 388,749,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Graviex, CoinExchange, C-CEX, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

