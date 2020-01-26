ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.91 and last traded at $31.91, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

ILKAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

