Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $569.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.98 million and the lowest is $559.00 million. Incyte reported sales of $468.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,318.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,654. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

